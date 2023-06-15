Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Hunter Novak

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @hunternovak58

Instagram: hunternovy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17725284/6308e2cad21cb60bb8cd10d5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work, dedication, respect towards everyone in the program.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning many youth football championships, getting my first hs sack, getting my first hs pancake, going undefeated and winning conference this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil Mack, because of his mentality and his edge rushing play style.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

.Wrestling