Meet: 2026 OT Brennan Lackey

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Brennan Lackey

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @BrennanLackey79

Instagram: lackey.brennan

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821524/6552b016f56a2a0378f483b9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My speed is pretty fast and I can learn quick from coaches.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

just getting to enjoy playing every friday and having a crowd that supports you

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

trent williams because he inspires with how he plays left tackle and it makes me want to be just like him.

