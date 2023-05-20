Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Myers

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @RyanJMyers1

Instagram: ryanjmyers123

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. This off-season I have been going to fist football academy and coach Sabo has been running it as well as doing Batavia off-season lifting program and conditioning

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921646/636842242ab0b80974a073fb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Great flexibility, great hip mobility and strength, good ankle mobility 6,6 wingspan

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favorite moments is getting into a varsity playoff game my freshman year. Another one of my favorite moments is being able to go to state my freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite current player is Braxton Jones because he is a hardworking OT that is learning how to get better at a high level. He is my favorite current player because he is hardworking and is willing to learn from his coaches just like me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball