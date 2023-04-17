Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Andrew Bonvechio

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @BonvechioAndrew

Instagram: Andrew.j.bonvechio

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with QBWON and play for Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17764404/63543b1ab023010d505cc48c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I believe that I am the most competitive player on the field at all times

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the TCYFL championship in 8th grade and Ending my freshman year with 3 straight wins

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen because I love the gunslinger play style.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball