Meet: 2026 QB/ATH Mack Sutter
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Mack Sutter
School: Dunlap
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: QB/ATH
Twitter: @M4cksutter
Instagram: Macksutter
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Midwest oom
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05cx9DusL4E
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I am a leader with good size. All four of my cousins played big ten football and my dad played in the nfl. I am a hard worker and want the best for my team
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Developing in the game I love
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My dad, he was always know as the hardest worker.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball