Name: Mack Sutter

School: Dunlap

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: QB/ATH

Twitter: @M4cksutter

Instagram: Macksutter

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest oom

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05cx9DusL4E

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a leader with good size. All four of my cousins played big ten football and my dad played in the nfl. I am a hard worker and want the best for my team

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Developing in the game I love

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My dad, he was always know as the hardest worker.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball