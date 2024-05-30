Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Austin Lazniak

School: Hoffman Estates

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Austinlezniak1

Instagram: Austinlezniakk

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18142144/6534b807041e090738524e40

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Supreme 7v7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My distinct leadership and ability to lead an offense especially at my age right now

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Just being able to play with my brothers and beating Palatine

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because his career seems just like mine not being a starter