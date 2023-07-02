Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Bodi Anderson

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @bodi_anderson4

Instagram: bodi_anderson4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921635/6373dc1b0c53d804e8f2cf10

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northwood University, Saginaw Valley State University, Gannon University, Moorhead State University.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership(Captain), Speed, Mental toughness, Decision making, Arm strength, Accuracy, Ability to maneuver out of the pocket.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being together with my teammates, Conference games, Homecoming games, Off-season lifting, Training with NFL Quarterback Danny Etling

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers because of his field vision, Pocket presence, and his precision across the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track, Basketball, Golf