Name: Brendan Mecher

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MecherBrendan

Instagram: brendan.mecher

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Next Level Athletics

HUDL

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15972477/651c424a19a59c0328ec49e6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader. I always like to see people succeed and will do my best to make my team succeed at any level.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting my first highschool touchdown. It was a great feeling that just never felt my body.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom brady. He is my favorite because I admire his ability to lead a team and how everyone trusts him which makes them successful.