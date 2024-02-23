Meet: 2026 QB Brendan Mecher
Name: Brendan Mecher
School: Lockport
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @MecherBrendan
Instagram: brendan.mecher
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Next Level Athletics
HUDL
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15972477/651c424a19a59c0328ec49e6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a leader. I always like to see people succeed and will do my best to make my team succeed at any level.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting my first highschool touchdown. It was a great feeling that just never felt my body.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom brady. He is my favorite because I admire his ability to lead a team and how everyone trusts him which makes them successful.