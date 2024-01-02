Meet: 2026 QB Callahan Roper
Name: Callahan Roper
School: Marion
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: calrope4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Training (QB skills work) with former Marion High School Head Coach - Kerry Martin Training (QB skills work) with former Illinois State QB and Green Bay Packer - Matt Brown 7on7 Program - Marion High School Football Team
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14211941/653be50f066bae06c434629b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Some unique qualities include: Great Teammate Coachable High Understanding of the Game Good Leadership Skills Good Decision Maker Committed Goal-Oriented
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Starting at QB for Marion High School as a sophomore. A favorite moment during the year, was a BIG WIN we had against Mt. Vernon. In that game, I was 17-24 for 175 yards and threw for 3 TD's.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick Mahomes -- He has great QB attributes that make him special. I like the way he plays the game with his vision of the field, accuracy, arm strength and mechanics.