Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Callahan Roper

School: Marion

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Calrope4

Instagram: calrope4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Training (QB skills work) with former Marion High School Head Coach - Kerry Martin Training (QB skills work) with former Illinois State QB and Green Bay Packer - Matt Brown 7on7 Program - Marion High School Football Team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14211941/653be50f066bae06c434629b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Some unique qualities include: Great Teammate Coachable High Understanding of the Game Good Leadership Skills Good Decision Maker Committed Goal-Oriented

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting at QB for Marion High School as a sophomore. A favorite moment during the year, was a BIG WIN we had against Mt. Vernon. In that game, I was 17-24 for 175 yards and threw for 3 TD's.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes -- He has great QB attributes that make him special. I like the way he plays the game with his vision of the field, accuracy, arm strength and mechanics.