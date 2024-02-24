Meet: 2026 QB Colin Ford
Name: Colin Ford
School: Waubonsie Valley
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: colin4d17
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. QB Coach- Taylor Graham Team lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17747181/6539b466ab9c9c1becc7d1d3
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work Ethic, leadership, dual threat ability, and arm strength.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Games against rival schools over the last 2 years.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen, he has. similar play-style to me, and I like his mindset to win at all cost.