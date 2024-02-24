Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Colin Ford

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Colin4d13

Instagram: colin4d17

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. QB Coach- Taylor Graham Team lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17747181/6539b466ab9c9c1becc7d1d3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work Ethic, leadership, dual threat ability, and arm strength.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Games against rival schools over the last 2 years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, he has. similar play-style to me, and I like his mindset to win at all cost.