Name: Colten Knowdler

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @coltknoedler

Instagram: @coltenk12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14744285/655a47ed176d350b6cdc4702

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership and a hard work mentality

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The overtime game against Richards in the 2nd round of the 2023 playoffs where we won 52-51

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers, I have always been a big Packers fan and he was very good at holding people accountable while being a leader