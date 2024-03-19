Meet: 2026 QB Dominic Alfano
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Dominic Alfano
School: York
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @DominicAlfano14
Instagram: dominicalfano_14
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Throwitdeep QB training academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17599940/6537313ad224e20b30e53e68
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, discipline, work ethic, accountability, responsibility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being a part of back to back semi final state playoff runs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton, because of his leadership, and all the traits he possessed