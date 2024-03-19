Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dominic Alfano

School: York

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @DominicAlfano14

Instagram: dominicalfano_14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Throwitdeep QB training academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17599940/6537313ad224e20b30e53e68

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, discipline, work ethic, accountability, responsibility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being a part of back to back semi final state playoff runs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton, because of his leadership, and all the traits he possessed