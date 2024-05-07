Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: George Redfearn

School: York

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @georgeredfearn2

Instagram:@georgeredfearn2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Next Level Athletix, team lifts, York 7v7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Natural and vocal leader, I make people around me better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating rival DGN at their place after losing to them big the year before.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kirk Cousins, played for the Vikings, my favorite team, and is a great example of what you want from an ideal quarterback, on and off the field.