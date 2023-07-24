Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joey Lampignano

School: St. Viator

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @joeylampignano

Instagram: @joeylampignano

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. -TNT 7v7 -Next Level Atheltix QB training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17912535/63eccea40427fe12ecd7a0ff

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

-I am a leader on and off the field

-I am coachable -I like helping my teammates get better

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Almost getting sacked and escaping the pocket to throw a 40yd bomb for a touchdown.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady is my favorite. He is my favorite because he pushes his teammates to win and he is a great Quarterback.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball