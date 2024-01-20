Meet: 2026 QB Kale Filler
Name: Kale Filler
School: Orion
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @FillerKale2
Instagram: kfqb1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690044/658205916e810a0870349d57
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, work ethic, and toughness.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Breaking my schools record for single game passing yards.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Burrow is my favorite player he plays with a lot of swagger and mental toughness