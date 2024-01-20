Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kale Filler

School: Orion

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @FillerKale2

Instagram: kfqb1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690044/658205916e810a0870349d57

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, work ethic, and toughness.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Breaking my schools record for single game passing yards.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow is my favorite player he plays with a lot of swagger and mental toughness