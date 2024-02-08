Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kam Jenkins

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @KamJenkins22

Instagram: Kaamjaay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730301/6533f709ab926809a8154c87

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Im a dual threat that’s got an arm

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

High school season has been very fun. We haven’t lost a game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick mahomes because I try torearle my skills from baseball to football