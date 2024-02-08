Meet: 2026 QB Kam Jenkins
Name: Kam Jenkins
School: Oswego
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @KamJenkins22
Instagram: Kaamjaay
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730301/6533f709ab926809a8154c87
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Im a dual threat that’s got an arm
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
High school season has been very fun. We haven’t lost a game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick mahomes because I try torearle my skills from baseball to football