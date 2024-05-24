Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Keller Stocks

School: Mt. Zon

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @KellerStocks

Instagram: @kellerstocks

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17562585/653c9b21ab92a508946ed80a

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Mike Hohensee personal QB Training and other sports.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great leadership both by example and by voice. I also add an unmatched work-ethic to the program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The training and making it to AYF State finals in 8th grade.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Joe Burrow, he has a great mentality and proves who he is time & time again.