Name: Leo Slepski

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Leoslepski_2026

Instagram: leoslepski_10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next level Athletix, GPS training, Legacy 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16634494/6359b226386d9c0c1c328513

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Dressing varsity as freshman during 2022 4a state championship. I also enjoyed going to Orlando for the Pop warner national championship 2 years in a row with the Jr. Celtics

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Justin Herbert. I aspire to be him in the classroom and on the field. He’s not only an elite QB he was also an exceptional student his whole life.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track



