Name: Luke Dickey

School: Niles Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @LukeDickey_

Instagram: Luke_dickey5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. QBWON, Notre Dame College Prep 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4Nk5A6LmrI

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Work Ethic, passion, leadership.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Throwing 3 touchdown passes and beating our rivals Saint Pat’s in our second game of the season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow because of his confidence, swagger, and his calmness.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, Track