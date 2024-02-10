Meet: 2026 QB Luke Gouty
Name: Luke Gouty
School: Lincoln Way west
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: luke_gouty7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Throw it deep (QB training)
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11631680/63117937c119be0cd0ad34da
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, a ball player, good teammate
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
winning conference and being named all conference player
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn Lynch, love his killer mentality