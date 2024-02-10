Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Luke Gouty

School: Lincoln Way west

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @LukeGouty

Instagram: luke_gouty7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Throw it deep (QB training)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11631680/63117937c119be0cd0ad34da

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, a ball player, good teammate

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

winning conference and being named all conference player

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn Lynch, love his killer mentality