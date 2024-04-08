Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Matthew Gipson

School: Grant

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MatthewQB1

Instagram: MatthewQB1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Qb training with Qb coach Mike Hohensee

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12000746/6564f06cc11a2707cc1c64f5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i’m a natural, hard working leader that brings a good level of competitiveness while also being able to keep the team together as a single unit. also i’m determined to the job that is required of me to the best of my ability.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Leading our varsity football team to the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

walter payton is my all time favorite because he was so revolutionary and i’ve looked up to him since i can remember.