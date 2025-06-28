Meet: 2026 QB Maxwell Jacobs

Name: Maxwell Jacobs

School: Hampshire

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter/X: @max_jacobs7

Instagram: maxwell_jacobs7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting I practice with a quarterback trainer, ThrowItDeep and QB Era. They emphasize the mechanics like no other private trainer will and has improved my passing game immensely.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18112653/68156ad1955d00b53c7618e0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My unique qualities that I bring to any potential college football programs will be my leadership skills and my work ethic. I believe that hard work will always beats talent if consistent. I plan on always being the first one to enter the field and the last one to leave. I will also bring my dedication to overcome any obstacle that may come my way.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments in my playing career is the moment I walk on to the field for the first time every season with the incredible atmosphere and energy within the stadium.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player of all time is either Peyton Manning, John Elway, or Tom Brady because they were all time greats that played the game with enthusiasm like no other. They have inspired me to get better every day and keep working no matter how hard it gets.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The Fox Valley Conference has a ton of great players but I’m not sure on who’s the best player I’ve played against because every team is a faceless opponent that doesn’t affect how I play.