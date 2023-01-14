Meet: 2026 QB Olan Johnson
Name: Olan Johnson
School: Batavia
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Olan_Johnson229
Instagram: olan_johnson9
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw it deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921657/6355bd35f327a40938c49dc0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardworking,Kind,Leader,Smart,Coachable
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring my first touchdown, my first ever under the lights game, and my first ever play of tackle football was a touchdown pass
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields because I’m a Bears fan and he has a very electric play style.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I play basketball and I might do track.