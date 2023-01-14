Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Olan Johnson

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Olan_Johnson229

Instagram: olan_johnson9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17921657/6355bd35f327a40938c49dc0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking,Kind,Leader,Smart,Coachable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring my first touchdown, my first ever under the lights game, and my first ever play of tackle football was a touchdown pass

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields because I’m a Bears fan and he has a very electric play style.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play basketball and I might do track.