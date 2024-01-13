Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Steven Armbruster

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Steven_arm5

Instagram: 5teven.armbruster

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep, GPS training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15790944/6564e8b6da514b0c8cd44a46

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and hark work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting the opportunity to play varsity as a sophomore and winning the 2023 Chicago Prep Bowl

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Baker Mayfield because he works hard when given the opportunity