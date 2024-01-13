Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Meet: 2026 QB Steven Armbruster

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024

Name: Steven Armbruster

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Steven_arm5

Instagram: 5teven.armbruster

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep, GPS training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15790944/6564e8b6da514b0c8cd44a46

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and hark work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting the opportunity to play varsity as a sophomore and winning the 2023 Chicago Prep Bowl

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Baker Mayfield because he works hard when given the opportunity

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement