Meet: 2026 QB Steven Armbruster
Name: Steven Armbruster
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Steven_arm5
Instagram: 5teven.armbruster
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw It Deep, GPS training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15790944/6564e8b6da514b0c8cd44a46
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and hark work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting the opportunity to play varsity as a sophomore and winning the 2023 Chicago Prep Bowl
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Baker Mayfield because he works hard when given the opportunity