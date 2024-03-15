Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Steven Armbruster

School: St Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @steven_arm5

Instagram: 5teven.armbruster

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. GPS, QB1 Bliss

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15790944/6564e8b6da514b0c8cd44a46

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

String work ethic, leadership and determination

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the Prep Bowl

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because he is a great leader and a winner