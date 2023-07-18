Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Vince Yario

School: Bartlett

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 172 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Vyario

Instagram: V.sunshine4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest sports training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17794861/6352cfb7da5ace0a982f00da

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I can make plays in clutch situations and keep my head in the game when it’s important I can you my arm strength and pocket speed I can make off balance throws

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Build a brotherhood with people I really didn’t even know

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because he is a person who inspires me because nobody believed in him and everyone thought he was going to be nothing

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball