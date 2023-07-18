Meet: 2026 QB Vince Yario
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Vince Yario
School: Bartlett
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 172 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: V.sunshine4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Midwest sports training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17794861/6352cfb7da5ace0a982f00da
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I can make plays in clutch situations and keep my head in the game when it’s important I can you my arm strength and pocket speed I can make off balance throws
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Build a brotherhood with people I really didn’t even know
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady because he is a person who inspires me because nobody believed in him and everyone thought he was going to be nothing
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball