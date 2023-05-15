Meet: 2026 QwaMaine Spivery Jr.
Name: QwaMaine Spivery Jr.
School: Brother Rice
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 315 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @qwamainejr
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Training with Legacy Sports, The O-line Lab and training with the football team
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17842164/6369a4bfff0cda04f4313cea
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yes. Lakeland University, University of Cincinnati, University of Maryland, Winona State Football
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Very hard worker, very coachable, quick learner plays multiple positions
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning CCL Blue Conference this season Won State Championship my 8th Grade year Playing my 1st High school game, and traveling
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jordan Davis, because he a hard worker, and good guy on and off the field.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling, Track & Field