Name: Brody Gish

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 172 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Brody_gish20

Instagram: Brodygish20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.Galgano performance systems

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751645/653fe85a2aa7cb0da0d29a93

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, accountability, hardworking.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with my friends throughout the years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian mccaffery, his like ability off and on the field and how he runs the ball.