Name: Dennis Fields Jr.

School: Chicago Dyett

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 164 pounds

Position: RB/CB

Twitter: @Denoshifty8

Instagram: @d8nnisjr_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20463688/65565ca25cb38e03c8ec7729

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. 7 on 7 with my school

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Integrity, compassion, hard work, Character

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

going 7-0 and making it to state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player on offense is Marshawn lynch because i want to be as dominant as him and my favorite defensive player is Jaycee horn or Pat surtain because they are 2 of the best corners in the game