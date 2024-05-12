Meet: 2026 RB/CB Dennis Fields Jr.
Name: Dennis Fields Jr.
School: Chicago Dyett
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 164 pounds
Position: RB/CB
Twitter: @Denoshifty8
Instagram: @d8nnisjr_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20463688/65565ca25cb38e03c8ec7729
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. 7 on 7 with my school
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Integrity, compassion, hard work, Character
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
going 7-0 and making it to state
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player on offense is Marshawn lynch because i want to be as dominant as him and my favorite defensive player is Jaycee horn or Pat surtain because they are 2 of the best corners in the game