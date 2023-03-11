Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dominic DiLeonardi

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 163 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @dom_dileonardi

Instagram:dom_dileonardi

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legends Sports Performance. Track

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17858811/635387764210100870c17daf

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My leadership, Ability to read the field, Football iq and being coachable.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Definitely back in 2016 when I won my first ever super bowl for our in house football league.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. I have always enjoyed watching the way he ran the ball and how he always would break tackles and keep his feet driving. I also respect his work ethic and his unique way of running up a steep hill

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track