Meet: 2026 RB Dominic DiLeonardi
Name: Dominic DiLeonardi
School: Geneva
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 163 pounds
Position: RB/DB
Twitter: @dom_dileonardi
Instagram:dom_dileonardi
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Legends Sports Performance. Track
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17858811/635387764210100870c17daf
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My leadership, Ability to read the field, Football iq and being coachable.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Definitely back in 2016 when I won my first ever super bowl for our in house football league.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton. I have always enjoyed watching the way he ran the ball and how he always would break tackles and keep his feet driving. I also respect his work ethic and his unique way of running up a steep hill
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track