Meet: 2026 RB Kendan Ratini

Name Kendan Ratini
School: Lake Park
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 193 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @KendanRatini
Instagram: kendan.ratini
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
See X account
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am very fast and very athletic. I can make guys miss and when I get into open field I am hard to catch.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My 92 yard kickoff return versus Geneva
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jahmyr Gibbs because he is elusive and similar to me.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Talyn Taylor