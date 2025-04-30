Meet: 2026 RB Kendan Ratini

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Kendan Ratini

School: Lake Park

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 193 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @KendanRatini

Instagram: kendan.ratini

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

See X account

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very fast and very athletic. I can make guys miss and when I get into open field I am hard to catch.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My 92 yard kickoff return versus Geneva

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jahmyr Gibbs because he is elusive and similar to me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor