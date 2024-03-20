Meet: 2026 RB Ladale Smith
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Ladale Smith
School: Tinley Park
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @9adale
Instagram: 9adale
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18196022/65343cdb64ea1d0930e54c07
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Coachable player hardworker
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
watching me and my teammates get better
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Alvin Kamara because his versatility