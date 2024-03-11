Meet: 2026 RB Landon Ford
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Landon Ford
School: Hoffman Estates
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 176 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @landonford028
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Hoffman Speed Camps, cross fit, High School track, and Cycling.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18142199/65aa2eb5688edf1878873746
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Qualities I would bring to a program is positive character, great work ethic, and leading by example. As player leaders should challenge one another in a positive manner, and hold every teammate to a particular standard in the classroom and on the field of play.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a PopWarner regional championship and competing in the Nationally televised championship game in 2018.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Adrian Peterson. I love his running style and his elusive quickness and power made him difficult to stop. I try to emulate his running style as much as possible.