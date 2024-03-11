Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Landon Ford

School: Hoffman Estates

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 176 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @landonford028

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Hoffman Speed Camps, cross fit, High School track, and Cycling.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18142199/65aa2eb5688edf1878873746

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Qualities I would bring to a program is positive character, great work ethic, and leading by example. As player leaders should challenge one another in a positive manner, and hold every teammate to a particular standard in the classroom and on the field of play.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a PopWarner regional championship and competing in the Nationally televised championship game in 2018.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Adrian Peterson. I love his running style and his elusive quickness and power made him difficult to stop. I try to emulate his running style as much as possible.