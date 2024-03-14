Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Mario Zakrzewski

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @MarioZakrzewsk2

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17809784/6534884402b14a0a3c2ecb13

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I never quit. I'm the first to show up and the last to leave

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being apart of a team that really cared for oneanother

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey, he is my favorite athlete because he is super quick, a great running back and, and he is relentless, He is a must have on every team