Meet: 2026 RB/LB Mario Zakrzewski
Name: Mario Zakrzewski
School: Johnsburg
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @MarioZakrzewsk2
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17809784/6534884402b14a0a3c2ecb13
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I never quit. I'm the first to show up and the last to leave
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being apart of a team that really cared for oneanother
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian McCaffrey, he is my favorite athlete because he is super quick, a great running back and, and he is relentless, He is a must have on every team