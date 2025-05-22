Meet: 2026 RB/LB Noah Sanchez

Name: Noah Sanchez

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @ndozer43

Instagram: n.sanchez.43

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team Lifts/Built for Speed - Major Sports Performance/Prime 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18100760/6719c028f974b52b0a36118d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a young man of Faith and knowing that I live to glorify God means that I believe I will be used to impact my teammates with high standards and promote accountability on and off the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being on the field with my brothers making one last stand against JCA in the State Championship game denying a 2pt conversion for the Win!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Fred Warner is my favorite player because he was a mid-round draft who has worked his way in the NFL to be considered the best LB in the league today.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

My teammate Gabe Kaminski, every day in practice.