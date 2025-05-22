Meet: 2026 RB/LB Noah Sanchez

Name: Noah Sanchez
School: Nazareth Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @ndozer43
Instagram: n.sanchez.43
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Team Lifts/Built for Speed - Major Sports Performance/Prime 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18100760/6719c028f974b52b0a36118d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a young man of Faith and knowing that I live to glorify God means that I believe I will be used to impact my teammates with high standards and promote accountability on and off the field.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being on the field with my brothers making one last stand against JCA in the State Championship game denying a 2pt conversion for the Win!
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Fred Warner is my favorite player because he was a mid-round draft who has worked his way in the NFL to be considered the best LB in the league today.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
My teammate Gabe Kaminski, every day in practice.