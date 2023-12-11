Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Olaf Kozub

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @OlafKozub

Instagram: Olafkozub

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NLA chicago, athletic konnect training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19422333/65369f4ea6766708b82d2313

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership as well as hard work. I will push my teamates and am okay with them pushing me.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting two wins in one week against De La Salle and Oak lawn

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray lewis, He’s just a dawg and nobody could stop him.