Name: Louis Avalos

School: Maine West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @LouisAvalos21

Instagram: louislockedin

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17806891/64eb5d4a4ba8730b28b96bb1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working student athlete, a leader on and off the field. I’m a very coach able athlete and learn very quickly .

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Had scored a touchdown in 7 secconds to win the game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deuce Vaughn, he reminds me a lot of him. Same height, same position. And I just love the way he plays the game.