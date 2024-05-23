Meet: 2026 RB Louis Avalos
Name: Louis Avalos
School: Maine West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-5
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @LouisAvalos21
Instagram: louislockedin
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17806891/64eb5d4a4ba8730b28b96bb1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working student athlete, a leader on and off the field. I’m a very coach able athlete and learn very quickly .
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Had scored a touchdown in 7 secconds to win the game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deuce Vaughn, he reminds me a lot of him. Same height, same position. And I just love the way he plays the game.