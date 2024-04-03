Meet: 2026 RB Matthew Deniega
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Matthew Deniega
School: Niles West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @MatthewDeniega1
Instagram: matthew_deniega
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. TC BOOST/ Track from Niles West High School
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821853/6535d4560c53d705b45797ab
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
-Hard Working -Patient -Love to work -Humbled -Disciplined -Will work at any spot
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Blowing up people on both sides of the ball Grinding with my family
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Le’veon Bell because of his patience and his ability to cut/read— Derrick henry for his raw tenacity—