Name: Matthew Deniega

School: Niles West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @MatthewDeniega1

Instagram: matthew_deniega

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. TC BOOST/ Track from Niles West High School

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821853/6535d4560c53d705b45797ab

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

-Hard Working -Patient -Love to work -Humbled -Disciplined -Will work at any spot

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Blowing up people on both sides of the ball Grinding with my family

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Le’veon Bell because of his patience and his ability to cut/read— Derrick henry for his raw tenacity—