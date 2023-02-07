Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Niko Kokosioulis

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 140 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Nkokosioulis

Instagram: Nikokoko22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Win sports preference

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18024041/63582c2ed46968058453c124

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring my heart to compete and coach ability, toughness and off the chart quickness.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Rushing for 275 yards in 1 game as a freshman and getting pulled up to varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Adrian Peterson because I’ve always tried to model my game after his

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse and track