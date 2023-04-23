Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Isaac Alexander

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 184 pounds

Position: RB/S

Twitter: @IAlexander28

Instagram: i_alexander280

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. SBBM

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18020499/635c90c490ef0d16d84d750c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a great student and a coachable player. I am a team player with great character. I love my family!

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing sophomore as a freshman was awesome. I was the starting RB and played some weakside LB. Playing in the Catholic League is battle each week and I loved it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball