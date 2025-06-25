Meet: 2026 RB/SS Anthony Catron

Name: Anthony Catron

School: Chicago St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/SS

Twitter/X: @anthonycatronfb

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Flahive Strength Training and Private Workouts

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a mix of being smart, athletic, and always willing to work hard. I keep a 4.0 GPA because I’m serious about doing well in school while also staying focused on sports. I’m 6’0” and 195 lbs, with the strength and speed to compete at a high level. What really sets me apart is my drive to always get better—I’m constantly looking for ways to improve, whether that’s watching more film, getting in extra reps, or working on my skills. I’m always hungry for success and willing to put in the work to make it happen.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting at running back in week 1 of my junior year against Notre Dame was a huge moment for me, especially with TJ Edwards in the locker room giving us an awesome pre-game talk.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Saquon Barkley. I love how he does it all—he can run, catch, and block, and he does it all at such a high level. I really relate to his game because he’s tough and versatile, and he never gives up, no matter the situation. What stands out most to me is how he came back stronger than ever after his injury. This year, I’m doing the same thing after my own injury, and it’s inspiring to see him come back at the top of his game. Plus, when I had surgery, Saquon actually sent me a signed football, which meant a lot to me and really motivated me during my recovery.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, exploring wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Justin Scott, during my Sophmore year.