Name: Xander Salazar

School: St. Charles East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 152 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @XanderSalazar

Instagram: xander.salazarr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Personal Speed and Strength Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17800838/63680a70664c85065877da84

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ability to read the field. Football IQ. Commitment and Dedication to the team. Very coachable.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Throwing a 40 yard pass on a trick play to my wide receiver and him scoring on the final drive of the game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Barry Sanders. How humble he was, his ability to dominate in the NFL without the biggest size.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track