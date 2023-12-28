Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Adidum Aadum

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 183 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @AadumAdidum

Instagram: nolimitadd

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I play 7on7 with boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17764505/653ff20a2aa7cb0da0d2a219

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A hard working that is willing to do anything to help his team win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Forcing a fumble against Evanston late in the game to give offense the ball and put us up 2 scores

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Derwin James because of how hard he plays everytime he is on the field it inspires me