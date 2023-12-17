Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andrew Hoffman

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @andrew_hoff11

Instagram: andrew.hoffmann1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I Am going to be doing acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724301/6549b38ea0188c11cc19ad51

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Instincts for the game and wanting to learn more and more every day. Hating to lose.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in a home playoff game as a sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

