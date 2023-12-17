Meet: 2026 S Andrew Hoffman
Name: Andrew Hoffman
School: Neuqua Valley
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @andrew_hoff11
Instagram: andrew.hoffmann1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I Am going to be doing acceleration
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724301/6549b38ea0188c11cc19ad51
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Instincts for the game and wanting to learn more and more every day. Hating to lose.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing in a home playoff game as a sophomore.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA