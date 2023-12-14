Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Isaac Alexander

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 194 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @IAlexander28

Instagram: i_alexander280

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Malik Jackson at sbbm.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18020499/655e0d734bb2390b90ac45cd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring the qualities of dedication and hard work. I will be dedicated to the potential college football program and I will work hard to be the best player I can be. I always have the quality of being smart because I will watch and pick apart film so my performance on the field is much better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my highschool career was when there was 3 second left on the clock and Nazareth had to kick the game winning field goal. We would block the kick to win the game 24-23 before time expired

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Barry sanders because of how at his size he impacted the game greatly and i love how shifty he was.