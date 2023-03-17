Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Getz

School: Benet Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @JackGetz11

Instagram: Jgetz07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Acceleration at Naperville Yard in Naperville, Illinois

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17782409/635d96be06614b0f301d1ea9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Academics, athleticism, hard work, focus, and dedication

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Returning a punt for a touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, his mentality is one that everyone strives for, he was the biggest hitter, everyone feared him and he made a substantial change to the DB world.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball