Meet: 2026 S Jack Getz
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Jack Getz
School: Benet Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @JackGetz11
Instagram: Jgetz07
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Acceleration at Naperville Yard in Naperville, Illinois
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17782409/635d96be06614b0f301d1ea9
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Academics, athleticism, hard work, focus, and dedication
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Returning a punt for a touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis, his mentality is one that everyone strives for, he was the biggest hitter, everyone feared him and he made a substantial change to the DB world.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball