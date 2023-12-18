Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Mick Rapinchuk

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @mick_rapinchuk

Instagram: @mickraps5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Get Fast Inc.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17820934/653d4e1490f9c00270ff811b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work ethic, discipline, and coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our crosstown rival and seeing my hard work pay off

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor- love the way he plays my position and Alvin Kamara- Fun to watch