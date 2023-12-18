Meet: 2026 S Mick Rapinchuk
Name: Mick Rapinchuk
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @mick_rapinchuk
Instagram: @mickraps5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Get Fast Inc.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17820934/653d4e1490f9c00270ff811b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work ethic, discipline, and coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating our crosstown rival and seeing my hard work pay off
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kam Chancellor- love the way he plays my position and Alvin Kamara- Fun to watch