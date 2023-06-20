Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Andrew Hoffman

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: S/QB

Twitter: @andrew_hoff11

Instagram: andrew.hoffmann1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17724301/6342e38b066c110e0c08ab4a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

None Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Ability to play both sides of the ball and athleticism.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

State championship run in pop Warner, winning conference championship freshman year, being able to lead my team and be a captain.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin fields because of his athleticism and leadership

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball-JV basketball-sophmore