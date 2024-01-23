Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Austin Mrskos

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @Austinmrskos1

Instagram: Austin.0710

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Work with my lifting coach on the side post workouts on db drills and explosiveness

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17814092/65484696c119a009b8a66778

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Aggressiveness , vocal on and off the field, trying to better myself as well as push my teammates

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going back to back ccl champs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson- he is my favorite player because of his play style not having the best players around him he still goes out day in and day out and gives his team a chance to win games