Meet: 2026 SS Austin Mrskos
Name: Austin Mrskos
School: Brother Rice
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: SS
Twitter: @Austinmrskos1
Instagram: Austin.0710
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Work with my lifting coach on the side post workouts on db drills and explosiveness
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17814092/65484696c119a009b8a66778
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Aggressiveness , vocal on and off the field, trying to better myself as well as push my teammates
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going back to back ccl champs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Jefferson- he is my favorite player because of his play style not having the best players around him he still goes out day in and day out and gives his team a chance to win games