Meet: 2026 SS Jackson Mansker
Name: Jackson Mansker
School: Lincoln Way West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: SS
Twitter: @j2cksonmansker
Instagram: @jmansker.2
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16230327/6353fe2db023010d505c8ac1
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hardworking, strong, fast, athletic, team player
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Interception vs our rival. 2 pick 6’s in my first highschool game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball