Name: Jackson Mansker

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @j2cksonmansker

Instagram: @jmansker.2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16230327/6353fe2db023010d505c8ac1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hardworking, strong, fast, athletic, team player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Interception vs our rival. 2 pick 6’s in my first highschool game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball